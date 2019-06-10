June cold front on the way

One more hot day before a cold front moves in!
Keep in mind, this is a mid-June cold front, so we’re not expecting a huge cool down. Rather, we will see a slight drop in temperatures with a noticeable drop in humidity. Only a very slight chance for a shower is expected today.
Low humidity and dry skies take over through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The overnights will be especially comfortable with temperatures falling to the low 60s north of the lake and low 70s south.
Friday and over the weekend, we will return to the more typical hot and humid pattern. A stray chance for a shower is also possible again this weekend.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.