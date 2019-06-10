LSU’s season ends in extra innings loss to Florida State on walk-off single in super regional

“I am so proud of our guys; they just gave it everything they had,” said LSU head coach Paul Mainieri. “That performance by Devin Fontenot tonight. If we had won the ballgame, we would be talking about it 15 years from now. He gave everything he had for our team. I am so proud of how far Devin has come. It makes you excited about his future as we go forward. The toughest thing about this business is not just the losing and seeing the season come to an end, it is having to say goodbye to people that are such a big part of your life.”