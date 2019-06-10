Man pleads guilty to killing man involved with his ex-girlfriend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 28-year-old accused of killing a man involved with his ex-girlfriend in 2016 pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday (June 10), according to the District Attorney’s office.
Deiontay Helmstetter was initially charged with second-degree murder, court records show, but the DA’s office said he agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter instead.
On July 16, 2016, Harold Jenkins, 26, was found shot to death inside his vehicle in the 2700 block of Edge Street. Helmstetter was arrested later that day, the DA said, after his ex-girlfriend identified him as the shooter.
Under the terms of the plea deal -- which was approved by Jenkins’ family and Orleans Criminal District Judge Arthur Hunter -- Helmstetter was sentenced to serve 25 years in state prison, the DA said. Helmstetter also pleaded guilty as charged to being a felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to serve 10 years on that count.
Hunter ruled Helmstetter could serve both sentences at the same time and granted him credit for the almost three years he was in custody and awaiting trial.
In exchange for his guilty plea, the District Attorney’s office agreed not to charge Helmstetter as a multiple offender, despite his previous felony conviction of possession of cocaine.
