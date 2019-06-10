Mandeville man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting at police

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -A judge sentences a man to 35 years in prison for attacking a woman and shooting at deputies on the north shore.
Cory McDonald, 41, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, second degree battery, false imprisonment, and resisting and officer with force on Friday.
In January of 2018, McDonald attacked a woman and held her inside her Mandeville home.
She was able to escape and call 911.
When deputies responded, McDonald barricaded himself in a shed, then fired twice at deputies but missed.
He will not be eligible for probation or parole.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.