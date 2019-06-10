NOPD: 1 injured in Central City shooting

June 10, 2019 at 6:12 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 6:12 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One person was injured in a shooting in Central City Monday evening (June 10), according to New Orleans police.

The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Clio Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue, NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets said. A male victim was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle a short while later, with “an unknown number of gunshot wounds," Scheets said.

No additional information was immediately available. Check back with FOX 8 as this breaking story develops.

