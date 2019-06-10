Pelicans hire WNBA legend Swin Cash for front office position

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Former WNBA star Swin Cash will join the New Orleans Pelicans front office as the vice president of basketball operations.
The team made the announcement on Monday.
Cash retired at the conclusion of the 2016 WNBA season as one of the most decorated players in league history. Following retirement, she remained with the New York Liberty and assumed a first-of-its-kind WNBA front office position as Director of Franchise Development in January of 2017.
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Swin Cash and her family to the New Orleans Pelicans,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “Her legendary experience as a player, champion and winner at every level, on and off the floor, represents everything we want this organization to be about.
She played 15 seasons with the WNBA.
I will use my experience as a professional athlete in the WNBA, Vice President of the WNBPA, businesswoman and philanthropist, along with the knowledge I’ve gained as a front office executive, to cultivate the organization’s basketball culture on the court and in the community,” Cash said.
Cash has also covered sports and culture for national media outlets like Turner Sports and CBS Sports Networks.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.