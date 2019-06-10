Railroad expansion proposal worries Gretna residents, city officials

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A new proposal from the New Orleans and Gulf Coast Railway Company would expand train tracks in order to transport crude oil through the Gretna area, but some residents and city officials said they worry it would come at a coast they are not willing to pay.
Gretna local Bernadine Wright said while she isn’t bothered by the train traffic, it’s what the cars are expected to carry that raises alarms.
“I’m used to the trains,” Wright said.
But what she and her neighbors said they are not accustomed to, however, is the crude oil that would be brought through the area, over those very tracks.
Under the proposal, the Gulf Coast Railway Company would acquire more property to expand their track in order to accommodate the oil transportation. Officials said the new section would allow for an additional six unit trains, each made up of 100 cars. Every week, three trains will travel one direction and three in the other.
“We really don’t need that around here,” Wright said. “Because it might start a fire if the trains fall of the track again.”
In May, 13 grain cars derailed, practically in Wright’s backyard. Her neighbor, Kenneth Bannister, agreed the oil would be too much of a risk.
“After seeing what happened, I’m just saying to myself, possibly, can it happen again?” Bannister wondered.
He said he worries what would have happened if those cars had been filled with oil instead of grain.
“It would have probably wiped out that whole side of that building and possibly killed somebody. And that’s my concern,” Bannister said.
For Wright and Bannister, the most pressing concern is safety -- a worry the city of Gretna shares.
In a statement, city officials raised questions regarding the potential public health and safety impacts of transporting the oil on both the existing and proposed rail lines. The statement also questioned the impact the proposal would have on emergency service response times. Additionally, officials said they worry there is an insufficient amount of resources to respond to events involving crude oil.
It’s an apprehension those who live along these tracks feel, too. Bannister and Wright said they don’t mind the prospect of a rail expansion, as long as their safety is not threatened.
“I’ve gotten to know my neighbors. They’re pretty cool people and I wouldn’t want to see anybody get hurt,” Bannister said.
FOX 8 reached out to New Orleans officials and Gulf Coast Railway Company Sunday (June 9), but did immediately get a response.
