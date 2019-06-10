VIDEO: Wicker furniture, mirror stolen in separate Uptown porch thefts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for three people in two separate Uptown porch thefts.
The latest incident happened on May 29 in the 1100 blk. of Dublin St.
A man in surveillance video is seen ridding a red and black bike and pulling a red wagon. He walked up to the victim’s porch and took two wicker chairs and a small wicker table before riding away.
In an earlier incident on May 18, two get out of their vehicle in the 900 block of Octavia St.
They walk onto the front porch of the victim’s house and take a 3x4 foot mirror. They place the mirror in the back of their vehicle and drive away.
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
