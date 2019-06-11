Firefighters battle blaze at Mandeville diner

Mandeville, La. (WVUE) - Liz’s Where Y’at Diner in Mandeville caught fire Tuesday morning prompting the restaurant to be closed until further notice.
The fire started around 10:30 a.m.
The fire apparently started in a storage area where dry goods are kept and spread to the attic, according to NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune.
The diner is located at 2500 Florida Street.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated that no one was injured.
“Everyone is okay and safe! A huge thank you to the Mandeville police and fire department! We will be closed until further notice. Thank you for all the love and prayers from all of our wonderful customers! We love y’all and as always Where Y’at baby?!?”
The fire was under control just after 11 a.m.
