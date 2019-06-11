Five takeaways from LSU baseball’s 2019 campaign

On the other hand, given the injuries they dealt with throughout the season to just about every meaningful pitcher at one time or another, it feels like a minor miracle that they were able to scrap out 17 wins in the SEC regular season. From Cole Henry missing more than a month to Landon Marceaux having to find his form late in the year again to Jaden Hill missing nearly the entire season, you could say this team overachieved to overcome those holes.