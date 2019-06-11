FOX 8 Overtime #24: Cam Jordan Contract Extension, Minicamp Day 1 & LSU Baseball Recap

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints started minicamp with a splash as Cam Jordan agreed to a contract extension and Sean Payton hinted at negotiations underway for Mike Thomas, all amid Drew Brees’ absence. Meanwhile, LSU baseball’s season is over and it’s time to analyze what went wrong in 2019 and what lies ahead in 2020.
Sean Fazende on a surprise performance at quarterback Tuesday:
“I thought Taysom Hill had his best practice of the offseason as a quarterback. He looked very comfortable in the pocket, displayed some accuracy, especially in the 2-minute drill toward the end. He didn’t just look to drop his eyes down and run, they were running downfield route concepts not zone reads where he’s reading a defensive end and going so I thought Taysom Hill had a nice day today."
Chris Hagan on LSU baseball’s season ending at the hands of Florida State in the super regional:
“My big takeaway was that it was a missed opportunity. That’s what it comes down to. They fought hard like Coach Mainieri said but when you look at game one, you missed an opportunity to really slam the door, which is what good teams do and in game two, you still missed another opportunity because what Devin Fontenot did was incredible. Unexpected and incredible. And LSU should at least be able to put a run on the board given the relief effort from Matthew Beck and Fontenot throwing 90+ pitches.”
