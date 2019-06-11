FOX 8 Overtime #24: Cam Jordan Contract Extension, Minicamp Day 1 & LSU Baseball Recap

“My big takeaway was that it was a missed opportunity. That’s what it comes down to. They fought hard like Coach Mainieri said but when you look at game one, you missed an opportunity to really slam the door, which is what good teams do and in game two, you still missed another opportunity because what Devin Fontenot did was incredible. Unexpected and incredible. And LSU should at least be able to put a run on the board given the relief effort from Matthew Beck and Fontenot throwing 90+ pitches.”