Good Samaritans save small dog thrown off bridge; Humane Society offering $500 reward for info
(Source: Humane Society of Louisiana)
By Rachael Thomas | June 10, 2019 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 10:26 PM

EUNICE, La. (WAFB) - A couple of Good Samaritans saved a small dog who was thrown off an overpass near Eunice, and now, the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) is offering a $500 reward for information in the case.

HSL says Briana and Dylan Medlin, along with their cousin, Logan May, were canoeing the afternoon of Saturday, June 1 when they saw an elderly man pull over, get out of his vehicle, and throw a small dog off the top of the Bayou Des Cannes bridge on Old Basile Highway near Eunice. It’s believed the man was driving a white GMC or Chevy truck.

The group was able to save the dog, who swam towards them.

HSL says fortunately, Briana is a vet tech working at Eunice Animal Hospital, where she brought the small dog, a rat terrier, to be examined. After an x-ray, it was found the dog had a pellet lodged near his groin. A veterinarian was able to safely remove the pellet, HSL says. After the story was shared on social media, HSL offered to pay for the dog’s care. HSL is also offering a $500 reward to anyone with information leading to the man responsible. Anyone with tips should call 901-268-4432.

Volunteer with the Mamou Animal Shelter and a long-time animal rescuer, Jen Shaw, offered to foster the dog, whom she dubbed Timex. It’s believed Timex is about 2 years old. The dog is expected to make a full recovery, HSL says. Anyone interested in adopting Timex should call Shaw at 337-603-5654. Anyone who would like to make a donation towards paying for Timex’s care should do so online here, or send a check or money order to HSL at:

P.O. Box 740321

New Orleans, LA

70174

