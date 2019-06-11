Hit and run driver killed in Terrebonne Parish crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Houma man who was involved in a hit and run crash died in a separate crash after he struck a tree.
Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on LA Hwy 315 (Bayou Dularge Rd.) approximately five miles south of LA Hwy 182 in Terrebonne Parish.
The crash took the life of 44-year-old Ricky G. Giroir Jr. of Houma.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Giroir was driving a 2013 Dodge Durango southbound on LA Hwy 315. As Giroir entered a curve to the left, his vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. Upon leaving the roadway the Durango struck a tree.
Despite the fact that he was properly restrained, Giroir suffered fatal injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, and a toxicology sample was taken from Giroir for analysis.
Shortly before the fatal crash, Giroir was involved in a separate hit and run crash on LA Hwy 315 in which he struck another vehicle several miles north of the fatal crash location. This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.
