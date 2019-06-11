JPSO: Man’s body found in a ditch in Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found in a ditch in Harvey.
Officers were called out to a report of gunshots in the area of the 2200 block of Glasgow Drive just before 10 p.m.
As they checked the area, they located what appeared to be a deceased male in drainage canal near the intersection of Brown Avenue and Ethel Lane Street. The male was partially submerged in the canal.
After the victim’s remains were recovered, he was found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds that are believed to have caused his death.
The victim has not been identified at this time.
There is no suspect or motive information available.
