La. Dept. of Health to begin issuing permits for hemp, CBD manufacturers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has announced it will start to begin issuing permits to CBD manufacturers after the sale of such products was made legal with the passage of House Bill 491.
Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill into law June 6. The bill authorizes the sale of hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3%. Hemp and CBD are still not legal to put in food or drinks in Louisiana.
Along with permitting, LDH will register labels for the wholesale of these products, which is required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Products sold at the retail level have to get a permit from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) before selling products. LDH, along with ATC, is working to put formal rules about the products into effect.
