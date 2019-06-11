Local rugby star practices with Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) Tristan Blewett is a local rugby star for NOLA gold who had never played a down of football before, yet there he was on the field Tuesday for the Saints practicing on a tryout basis after a workout on Monday.
“I’m putting my head down for this and taking the opportunity on both ends,” Blewett said. “So I can’t really afford to live in two worlds right now I’m going to try to focus on this, see where it goes and go from there.”
“Yesterday it was a bit overwhelming but I think I’ll be okay with it,” Blewett said. “Ive dealt with a few cameras before but nothing like this but I’m keeping my nerve. So far.”
“For him, to his credit, he’s starting from square one,” head coach Sean Payton said. “The first time we got out and stretched today was the first time he stretched relative to this sport. But he seemed pretty bright yesterday just picking up the drills we were asking him to do.”
Blewett spent the afternoon doing defensive back drills and fielding punts and kickoffs... he fielded most of clean but had two drops on the day.
