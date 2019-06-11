Lower humidity has arrived; lower temperatures Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Lower humidity is already being felt across the area, and slightly lower temperatures are expected this afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine.
This evening and overnight will feel especially pleasant with the lower humidity and falling temperatures after sunset. Waking up Wednesday morning, temperatures will be near 60° north of the Lake and near 70° south.
We’ll keep dry skies and relatively low humidity through the end of the work week. Humidity and rain chances of about 20-30% will return this weekend. Expect highs generally in the low 90s.
