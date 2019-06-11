New study could limit music venues in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A new study could limit music venues in areas including the French Quarter.
City Council woman Kristin Palmer wants the City Planning Commission to study outdoor dining venues in her district.
This comes as more businesses want to open near residential areas.
Palmer’s district includes parts of Treme, Marigny and the Bywater.
In those areas, residents have fought proposals for businesses they feared would become noisy nuisances.
Opponents worry any restrictions could impact musicians financially.
Palmer has asked the City Planning Commission to review the issue, gather public input and submit recommendations.
“I encourage residents to be a great part of the dialogue as we try to find solutions that protect our culture, the fabric of our neighborhoods, and our businesses,” said Councilmember Palmer. “I also want to be clear that this will not affect existing businesses who already operate with outdoor spaces. In my last term, I worked closely with Bacchanal Wine, Mother-in-Law Lounge, and Candlelight Lounge to make their operations legal and not subject to complaints from new residents. As a lifelong New Orleanian, I recognize the importance many of these places have to our neighborhoods and will remain a consistent supporter.”
