New study could limit music venues in New Orleans

“I encourage residents to be a great part of the dialogue as we try to find solutions that protect our culture, the fabric of our neighborhoods, and our businesses,” said Councilmember Palmer. “I also want to be clear that this will not affect existing businesses who already operate with outdoor spaces. In my last term, I worked closely with Bacchanal Wine, Mother-in-Law Lounge, and Candlelight Lounge to make their operations legal and not subject to complaints from new residents. As a lifelong New Orleanian, I recognize the importance many of these places have to our neighborhoods and will remain a consistent supporter.”