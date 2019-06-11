NOPD commander dies day after retirement

“I cannot say enough about the outstanding career Commander Doug Eckert has had in the NOPD,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson in the retirement notice sent out Monday afternoon. “He has been a trusted friend, mentor, peer and exceptional professional throughout his law enforcement career. He has served the City of New Orleans and its residents with honor, dignity and respect. Even in his final days with the department, Doug’s passion and dedication for the job were on display. He is the epitome of what it means to be a law enforcement officer.”