NOPD: Woman arrested in fatal N.O. East shooting

NOPD: Woman arrested in fatal N.O. East shooting
Candice Lewis, 37 (Source: OPCSO)
June 11, 2019 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 5:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 37-year-old woman was arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in New Orleans East that left 21-year-old Nia Lassai dead.

Police booked Candice Lewis into the Orleans Parish Justice Center Jail on Tuesday (June 11) around noon. She is charged with second degree murder.

RELATED: ‘They took my baby’s life’: Mother demands justice after daughter shot to death

The shooting was reported in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road, NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes said, where Lassai was found with a gunshot wound to the body. She was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s mother said the night of her daughter’s death, Lassai got in a car with a couple of girlfriends and left. She said there was no indication her daughter was feuding with anyone or was looking for trouble that night.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.