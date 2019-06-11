NOPD: Woman arrested in fatal N.O. East shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 37-year-old woman was arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in New Orleans East that left 21-year-old Nia Lassai dead.
Police booked Candice Lewis into the Orleans Parish Justice Center Jail on Tuesday (June 11) around noon. She is charged with second degree murder.
The shooting was reported in the 7200 block of Bunker Hill Road, NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes said, where Lassai was found with a gunshot wound to the body. She was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s mother said the night of her daughter’s death, Lassai got in a car with a couple of girlfriends and left. She said there was no indication her daughter was feuding with anyone or was looking for trouble that night.
