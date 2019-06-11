Source: Krewe of Isis moving route to Kenner

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The oldest consecutively parading krewe in Jefferson Parish is moving back to where it originated, in Kenner.
A source said the Krewe of Isis is expected to announce on Wednesday that it is moving from its Metairie to route to a new starting point at the Esplanade mall.
The announcement is expected to be made there at 2 p.m.
The all women krewe has about 200 members and originated in 1973.
Isis parades the Saturday before Mardi Gras.
