Source: Krewe of Isis moving route to Kenner

Source: Krewe of Isis moving route to Kenner
The Krewe of Isis is expected to announce its moving to Kenner. (Peter G. Forest, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) (Source: Peter G. Forest, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
By Chris Finch | June 11, 2019 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 1:48 PM

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The oldest consecutively parading krewe in Jefferson Parish is moving back to where it originated, in Kenner.

A source said the Krewe of Isis is expected to announce on Wednesday that it is moving from its Metairie to route to a new starting point at the Esplanade mall.

The announcement is expected to be made there at 2 p.m.

The all women krewe has about 200 members and originated in 1973.

Isis parades the Saturday before Mardi Gras.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.