Suspect sought for armed robbery; attempted murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for 37-year-old a subject Kenshawn King who is wanted for attempt armed robbery and attempted first degree murder.
On May 31 around 4:00 a.m., there was an attempted armed robbery in the 1400 block of North Villere Street which resulted in the attempted first degree murder of two victims.
Through the course of the investigation, King was positively identified as one of the suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kenshawn King should contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111
