Teen accused of shooting young boy while trying to make rap video pleads guilty

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager accused of shooting another boy while trying to make a rap video pleaded guilty in court Monday, June 10.
According to the district attorney’s office, the 13-year-old boy plead guilty to negligent homicide as part of a plea deal. The DA’s office says the teen reportedly confessed that he was pretending to make a rap video when he shot and killed Jahiem Holliday, 6, back in November of 2018. The teen was originally charged with second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, however, the murder charge was reduced to negligent homicide and the illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.
The teen has not yet been sentenced. If given the maximum penalty, he would be released when he turns 18.
The teen originally pleaded not guilty on Nov. 13, 2018.
The shooting happened Friday, Nov. 2 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Holliday and two other juveniles were playing behind the house when they got in an argument.
Police say that’s when the 13 year old shot Holliday in his upper torso area. The teen’s bond was set at $15,000.
