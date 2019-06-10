Teen accused of shooting young boy while trying to make rap video pleads guilty

According to the district attorney’s office, the 13-year-old boy plead guilty to negligent homicide as part of a plea deal. The DA’s office says the teen reportedly confessed that he was pretending to make a rap video when he shot and killed Jahiem Holliday, 6, back in November of 2018. The teen was originally charged with second degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile, however, the murder charge was reduced to negligent homicide and the illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile charge was dropped as part of the plea deal.