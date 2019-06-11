81-year-old bicyclist dies from injuries in May crash

LULING, La. (WVUE) - An elderly man involved in a crash while riding his bike has died.
Louisiana State Police say on May 31 around 8 a.m., 81-year-old John Collins was riding his bike on Highway 90 near Lakewood Drive in Luling.
The crash occurred as Collins was riding in a private parking lot off of US Hwy 90. At the same time, 27-year-old Bethany Branson of Luling was driving eastbound on US Hwy 90. As Collins exited the parking lot onto US Hwy 90, he failed to yield and entered into the path of Branson.
Collins was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment.
On June 6, Troop B was notified that Collins succumbed to his injuries. Impairment on his part is not suspected.
Branson was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained only minor injuries. Impairment on her part is not suspected.
