After Further Review: Five takes from Saints minicamp day two

Teddy Bridgewater was back with the second team Wednesday and had his moments. He went 4/4 during the first team period highlighted by a deep in throw to Dan Arnold. During his next team period he went 3/4. He connected with Emmanuel Butler on a go route for a big gain. The pass was a little underthrown but Butler made a nice adjustment to come back and get the ball. On his final throw, Bridgewater tried to hit a seam route to Cyril Grayson, but Patrick Robinson undercut the route for the interception. On the final no-huddle drill, Bridgewater was just 1/5 and not able to get the team in field goal range.