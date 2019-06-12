Former investigator with North Shore DA’s office sentenced for making false statements to feds

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A former investigator with the district attorney’s office on the North Shore has been sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to making false statements to federal authorities.
Jeffery Montalbano, 58, of Mandeville was sentenced Tuesday (June 11).
According to court documents, Montalbano was the president of an entity called “JBM OIL Sales” and from about February 2013 to April 2018 worked for the Office of the District Attorney for the 22nd Judicial District as an investigator in the domestic violence unit.
While employed as an investigator, Montalbano was responsible for collecting and preparing evidence in domestic violence investigations and trials and coordinating witness and victim testimony, according to prosecutors.
On Jan. 23, the defendant met with a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 3601 Highway 190, Mandeville. This meeting was part of an investigation the FBI was conducting into approximately $20,000 paid by a defendant in a criminal matter pending in the 22nd Judicial District Mondtalbano’s associate.
The investigation concerned the nature of the payment and whether Montalbano took official action to benefit a defendant in an ongoing criminal matter in exchange for receiving the payment.
During the interview, Montalbano made numerous materially false statements and omissions related to the investigation in response to questions posed to him by FBI Special Agents.
Montalbano said that neither he nor another person involved in the investigation had ever received money from the defendant. He also said that he had no idea federal agents visited the Office of the District Attorney for the 22nd Judicial District to investigate the allegations.
However, prosecutors said Montalbano knew that the defendant gave another person two checks in the amount of $10,000 each on Nov. 22, 2013 and Dec. 30, 2013.
The FBI said false statements impeded the investigation.
