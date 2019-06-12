Low Humidity Continues

Enjoy the low humidity while we have it! Another nice day is on tap with little to no chance for rain. There may be a few more clouds around, and highs will top out in the upper 80s.
Less muggy air will stay with us through Thursday, then the humidity will start to return Friday and over the weekend.
This will bring back a slight chance for afternoon showers and highs in the low to mid 90s. A typical summer pattern sets in early next week with hot and muggy conditions and a daily chance for pop-up afternoon storms.
