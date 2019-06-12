LSU softball finishes year ranked in top 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the LSU Tigers went 43-19 in the 2019 season, the team finishes the year ranked in the top 10. The squad comes in at No. 10 in the USA Today/NFCA Poll and finished at No. 12 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
LSU has finished the last five seasons ranked in the Top 10, which leads the SEC. They have been ranked in the Top 10 the last six out of the eight seasons and have been ranked in the Top 25 every week since the end of the 2014 season.
The Tigers earned 483 total points in the poll from the coaches, while earning 271 points in the USA Softball rankings.
LSU finished the 2019 season in the Super Regional round, falling to Minnesota.
USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll – June 11Rank, Team, Points, 2019 Record, Last Poll 1, UCLA (32), 800, 56-6, 3
2, Oklahoma, 767, 57-6, 1
3, Washington, 731, 52-9, 2
4, Alabama, 710, 60-10, 5
5, Arizona, 668, 48-14, 6
6, Oklahoma State, 627, 45-17, 13
7, Florida, 610, 49-18, 8
8, Minnesota, 583, 46-14, 12
9, Florida State, 527, 55-10, 4
10, LSU, 483, 43-19, 10
11, Texas, 461, 46-17, 9
12, Tennessee, 443, 43-17, 11
13, James Madison, 414, 51-10, 16
14, Northwestern, 374, 47-13, 18
15, Ole Miss, 351, 41-20, 17
16, Kentucky, 329, 36-24, 23
17, Georgia, 284, 42-19, 14
18, Louisiana, 259, 52-6, 7
19, Texas Tech, 212, 42-16, 15
20, Michigan, 178, 45-13, 19
21, South Carolina, 153, 38-19, 21
22, Auburn, 119, 39-21, 24
23, Virginia Tech, 101, 47-11, 22
24, Arizona State, 68, 35-20, NR
25, Wisconsin, 52, 43-14, RV
ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 – June 11 Rank, Team, Record, Points, Previous Ranking
1, UCLA (20), 55-6, 500, 3
2, Oklahoma, 57-5, 479, 1
3, Washington, 52-9, 451, 2
4, Alabama, 60-10, 449, 4
5, Arizona, 48-1, 422, 6
6, Oklahoma State, 45-17, 391, 12
7, Florida, 49-18, 381, 7
8, Minnesota, 46-14, 364, 8
9, Florida State, 55-10, 318, 5
10, Texas, 46-17, 303, 10
11, Tennessee, 43-17, 288, 14
12, LSU, 43-19, 271, 13
13, James Madison, 51-10, 255, 15
14, Ole Miss, 41-20, 245, 19
15, Kentucky, 36-24, 225, 20
16, Northwestern, 47-13, 212, 17
17, ULL, 52-6, 154, 9
18, Michigan, 45-13, 151, 11
19, Texas Tech, 42-16, 131, 18
20, Georgia, 42-19, 130, 16
21, Virginia Tech, 47-11, 58, 21
22, Wisconsin, 43-14, 55, RV
T23, Auburn, 39-21, 51, 23
T23, South Carolina, 42-14, 51, 25
25, Drake, 38-19, 38, 24
