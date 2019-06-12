Man pleads guilty to killing his longtime friend last year

According to police reports, Davis told investigators he shot Dillard while the two were in a car together, driving around and hanging out. He claimed it was in self defense because he believed Dillard was trying to “lure” him somewhere to hurt or kill him. When he saw Dillard reaching towards his waistband, Davis told police he thought his friend was reaching for a gun to shoot him. Instead, Davis fired at his friend, striking him twice.