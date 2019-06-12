Mayor Ben Zahn shares details about the Krewe of Isis’ move to Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The Mayor of Kenner shared new details about the Krewe of Isis moving out of Metairie, and into Kenner this upcoming Carnival Season.
This will be the first time in almost 30 years that a major Carnival Parade has rolled through Kenner, according to Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy.
Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn announced the Krewe of Isis will roll in Kenner the second parade weekend in 2020.
The new route spans just over four miles, starting at the Esplanade Mall and ending at the Pontchartrain Center.
Isis started in Kenner 47 years ago, and members said they're excited to return home after parading in Metairie.
Zahn said this plan is backed by Jefferson Parish council members, and he worked closely with them to make sure the change works to promote Carnival in all of Jefferson Parish.
"I think it helps them, Jefferson Parish focus on that first weekend of Mardi Gras for Family Gras, and it allows us to look at this Saturday night, and if there's other things we can do on that weekend. Jefferson Parish obviously is very supportive, along with the City of Kenner to focus on two different weekends," Zahn said.
He said the city is looking at adding an internal parade, the Krewe of Driftwood to parade on one of the weekends.
Isis Krewe Captain Sherrell Gorman denies the route change in Metairie this past year as a reason for the move, and instead said this is for their growth.
“I think we’re reaching people we didn’t reach before. we have a lot of out of town members, our percentage of Kenner members is smaller, so there’s that. There’s also potential for the river parishes, there’s a large Hispanic community that we want to reach out to, there’s a lot of female businesses in the area, we just feel like we haven’t tapped into that resource,” Gorman said.
