Nicondra: One more low humidity day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A very pleasant day for the most part with just a few down pours mostly along the coast. The drier air that’s settling in behind the early June front will stick around for at least one more day. Dew points in the upper 50s north and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s feel fairly comfortable. High pressure keeps things mostly dry rain wise to finish the week. More typical daily shower activity will return as we head into Father’s Day weekend, but no widespread storminess is expected.