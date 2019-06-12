Pedestrian killed on Airline Hwy. in Garyville

GARYVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A Gramercy man was killed early Wednesday morning as he walked along Airline Highway in St. John Parish.
A spokesman for Louisiana State Police says the crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Dexton A. Brown. Troopers are now asking for assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver.
The initial investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle was traveling southbound on US Hwy 61. At the same time, Brown was walking southbound in the left lane of US Hwy 61.
Brown was struck by the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene by the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on his part is unknown, and a toxicology sample was collected for analysis.
