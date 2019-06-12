Slidell-area man arrested for attempted rape of ex-girlfriend

Lacombe, La. (WVUE) - A Slidell-area man was arrested Tuesday (June 11) after he allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s residence and attempted to rape her, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jonathan Lewis, 44, arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Lacombe and asked to be let inside. When she refused, Lewis forced his way through the front door, deputies said.
He then attempted to rape her, according to investigators. The victim was able to escape and drive to a family member’s residence, where she called 911.
Warrants were issued for Lewis’ arrest for attempted second degree rape and aggravated burglary with battery.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies located Lewis at his residence Tuesday evening and he was taken into custody and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the warrants.
