State Police: Woman killed after driving underneath a moving train

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed after she drove underneath a moving train in St. John the Baptist Parish Tuesday afternoon (June 11), according to Louisiana State Police.
A state police spokesman said the woman was driving south on Highway 54 in a 2015 Toyota Camry around 1:30 p.m. near Oak Park Boulevard. At the same time, a train was traveling on tracks that cross the highway. The spokesman said the railroad crossing arms were down and the warning lights and sounds were on. However, the woman drove around a car stopped at the tracks, through the crossing arms and underneath the moving train.
The woman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, the spokesman said.
As of Tuesday night, the woman had not yet been identified and investigators said it was not known why the woman continued to drive, despite all warnings were functional.
In a statement, LSP said a person or vehicle is hit by a train every three hours nationwide.
“Troopers want to remind motorists that they should never take chances by ignoring warning signs and signals, stopping on tracks, or going around lowered gates. Following all laws and being aware of your surroundings at railroad crossings, as well as avoiding distractions and always driving sober, can greatly reduce your chances of being struck by a train,” the statement read.
