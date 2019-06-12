Taysom Hill continues to find multiple ways to impact games

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Taysom Hill took the Saints and the NFL by storm last season, so much so that other teams are looking for their own version of the league’s new slash.
“It’s exciting; it’s cool," Hill said. "I’d like to see guys like me have opportunities. So I don’t know, it’s flattering I guess.”
Whether it was quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end or special teams. The Saints put a lot on Hill’s plate last season, but Hill says the transition was better than you might think.
“When we install a play or an offense, or whatever it is we’re responsible for what’s going on every single play at every position,” Hill said. “That transition was easy for me because I know what the quarterback is expecting out of those guys.”
And just because the secret’s out, don’t expect the saints to tone Taysom down. In fact, they might be giving him even more in 2019.
As he’s been in the past, Hill is eager and open to doing whatever he’s called to do.
“I look forward to next year,” Hill said, “I think it will be even easier because there was definitely a learning curve from a fundamental standpoint of getting out of breaks and routes and blocking all that I feel more comfortable doing that.”
Purely as a passer, Hill has had a good minicamp thus far. On Tuesday, he had his best practice of the offseason and followed that up with a solid effort on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.