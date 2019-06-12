VIDEO: Man wanted for pulling gun on Subway clerk in Algiers

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Subway clerk before having it slapped back at him.
The aggravated assault happened on June 7 in the 3600 block of MacArthur Blvd.
At approximately 5:22 p.m., the unknown person seen in a video at the restaurant getting into an argument with the clerk.
During the argument the man pulled out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the clerk.
The gunman then left the store in an unknown direction.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
