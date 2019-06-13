Another Nice Day Ahead

One more day of low humidity, then the muggies will start to creep back in! Highs today will top out in the upper 80s with sunny and dry skies.
Tomorrow and over the weekend, highs will climb to near 90 and overnight temperatures won't be quite as cool. Some spotty storms are possible Saturday and Sunday as higher moisture returns to the atmosphere.
That daily pop-up storm pattern will continue into next week as well with generally hot and humid conditions otherwise.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.