Bossier City runaway teen found in Baton Rouge
Kirsten Breck, 17 (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | June 12, 2019 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 10:52 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (WAFB) - Officials have located a runaway teen that was reported missing Friday, June 7.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department say Kirsten Breck, 17, reportedly ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter Friday around 5:45 p.m. Police had reason to suspect she was headed to Baton Rouge.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says Breck was located safely in Baton Rouge Thursday, June 13, and that “all is well.”

