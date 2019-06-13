Delivery driver thwarts alleged carjacker, locks him in delivery truck

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man who was the target of an alleged carjacker ended up trapping the man in the truck the suspect was trying to steal until police arrived.
According to New Orleans police, the victim was making a delivery in the 700 block if Iberville St. around 9:22 a.m.
As he walked back to his vehicle, the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Lorenzo Casso, pushed him to the side and got into the delivery vehicle, police said.
Casso allegedly took keys from the cup holder, put them in the ignition and tried to drive away.
After a brief struggle, the 53-year-old victim got the keys and locked the suspect inside of the vehicle until officers arrived.
He was booked with attempted carjacking and taken to jail. Casso is being held on a $12,500 bond.
