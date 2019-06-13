Final day of Saints mini camp begins Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thursday kicks off the final day of Saints mini camp.
Fans can show up to see their favorite players practice today. Gates at the Saints training facility in Metairie open at 11:15 a.m. with practice starting at noon.
Quarterback Taysom Hill has performed well during the workouts so far this week. Last season, Hill took the NFL by storm. While the saints put a lot on his plate last season, he handled it with ease.
“When we install a play or an offense, or whatever it is we’re responsible for what’s going on every single play at every position. That transition was easy for me because I know what the quarterback is expecting out of those guys,” Hill said.
Training camp follows mini camp and then the preseason opener against the Vikings gets underway.
That will take place on August 9 on FOX 8.
