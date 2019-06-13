LaPlace convenience store employee shoots suspected robber

LaPlace, La. (WVUE) - An employee of a convenience store in LaPlace shot a suspected robber after a confrontation in the store.
The alleged attempted armed robbery happened in the 400 blk. of Belle Terre Blvd. around 8:50 a.m. on Thursday (June 13).
The suspect, whose name has not been released, entered the store and tried to rob it at gunpoint, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office.
One of the store employees, who also was armed, shot the suspect, based on a preliminary investigation.
The suspect, shot in the neck, was taken to an area hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.
No other injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.
