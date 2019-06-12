New law cuts wait times for veterans, allows them to see doctors not with the VA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Great news for veterans and their healthcare: a new law cuts wait times and gives them a lot more options.
Part of the Mission Act just took effect in early June. The VA will now pay for veterans to see a non-VA doctor if they have to wait more than 20 days for an appointment. The new rules also make it easier for veterans to see a specialist of their choice. There’s another big change as well. The VA will now pay for visits to non-VA urgent care clinics without prior approval. That should help cut down on unnecessary trips to emergency rooms. Lake Urgent Care helped lobby for the change.
“We were really excited to be able to serve those who have so bravely served our country. We provide walk-in care in all of our locations, and are super excited to be able to offer that service to a greater population,” said Brandi Jobes with Lake Urgent Care.
The Mission Act was born out of a scandal involving the VA in 2014. A report found that dozens of veterans died while waiting for care at a VA hospital in Arizona.
