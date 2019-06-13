Nicondra: The humidity returns for Father’s Day Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been a few lovely spring days, but as we close the week the trek towards summer picks up steam. High pressure remains in control into the weekend, but as the center of the high moves east we will see a return flow from the Gulf of Mexico. The on shore winds will bring moisture levels back up to more typical humidity levels for this time of year. Temperatures will be back in the low 90s for the weekend. A few spotty storms will develop over the weekend, but shouldn’t have a major impact on outdoor events for Father’s Day. More typical afternoon storms take over Monday through the next week.