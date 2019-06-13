No decision made on moving former sheriff Jack Strain from St. Tammany Parish jail

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain remains in jail Wednesday night in Covington and St. Tammany Parish officials have not yet made a decision whether he will be moved to another facility.
Wednesday afternoon, Lisa Page, a spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office, said that a judge agreed to move Jack Strain to a different jail facility but Wednesday night she was told by the sheriff’s office that no final decision has been made to move the former sheriff.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says no decisions or plans have been made at this point regarding moving Strain from the parish jail in Covington to another facility.
Strain, who was the sheriff in the parish for 20 years, could be housed with inmates who were incarcerated while he was sheriff.
FOX 8 Legal Analyst Joe Respanti says this is a classic case for a change of venue.
“Changes of venue are pretty rarely granted but I would have to think that the defense is considering it strongly and I think that it could very well be granted because they’re going to come in and say I’m the sheriff in the parish, I got a lot of people put in jail and I can’t get a fair trial here. And of the judges, I’m sure are going to recuse themselves so I’m thinking this is going to be tried in another venue outside of the local area with a judge who is not from the St. Tammany Parish area,” says Raspanti.
Strain is currently still at the St. Tammany Parish jail on a $400,000 bond.
