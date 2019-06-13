Saints waive Travin Dural and sign Rishard Matthews

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the Saints brought their 2019 offseason program to a close Thursday, they acted swiftly to sign wide receiver Rishard Matthews to the roster. To make room for Matthews, the team waived fellow receiver Travin Dural, who has been with the Saints since he graduated from LSU in 2016.
The move was posted to the NFL Transaction Wire.
Matthews repeatedly caught the eye of FOX 8′s Sean Fazende while observing minicamp practices:
Matthews has played in the league for seven years, amassing 230 catches for over 3,000 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Dural never did see regular season action for the Saints as he broke his humerus in training camp last year and spent 2017 on the Non-Football Injury list.
