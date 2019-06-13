SC man convicted of 2014 murder of his 5 children sentenced to death

The bodies of the children were found in garbage bags off of a dirt road in Alabama. Jones, Jr. led authorities to the bodies after being arrested in Mississippi. Jones, who appeared to be under the influence at the time of his arrest, was questioned at the checkpoint by a Smith County, Miss. deputy about an odor of chemicals coming from his vehicle. After further investigation, the deputy found what appeared to be chemicals used to make meth and a street drug known as “Spice.” Investigators also said his Cadillac Escalade was blood-soaked and “smelled of death.”