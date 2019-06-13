Shreveport mayor signs legislation repealing city’s ban on sagging pants

The city’s attorney has said the repeal will go into effect seven calendar days after the mayor signs it

By Curtis Heyen | June 12, 2019 at 11:34 PM CDT - Updated June 13 at 10:12 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s mayor has signed legislation repealing the city’s ban on sagging pants.

Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his action Wednesday evening on Facebook by stating: “I have signed the ordinance repealing the sagging pants ban.”

His signature came a day after the City Council voted 6-1 to repeal the ban.

During that meeting, the city’s attorney explained that the repeal will go into effect seven calendar days after the mayor signs it.

