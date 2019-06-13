Shreveport mayor signs legislation repealing city’s ban on sagging pants

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s mayor has signed legislation repealing the city’s ban on sagging pants.
Mayor Adrian Perkins announced his action Wednesday evening on Facebook by stating: “I have signed the ordinance repealing the sagging pants ban.”
His signature came a day after the City Council voted 6-1 to repeal the ban.
During that meeting, the city’s attorney explained that the repeal will go into effect seven calendar days after the mayor signs it.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.