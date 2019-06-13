Slidell murder suspect arrested in Georgia

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man wanted for murder in Slidell is in jail after he was caught in Cobb County, Ga.
Jules Johnson, 20, was found at a motel in Marietta on Tuesday (June 11). He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
He was booked into the Cobb County Correctional Center as a fugitive. Once transferred to the St. Tammany Parish Jail, Johnson will be booked for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on May 19, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a business located off of Salmen St. near Slidell in reference to a shooting.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located one victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
That same day, STPSO detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of Johnson.
