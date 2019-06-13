Woman accused of killing Pennsylvania jeweler indicted in his murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted a woman accused of stabbing a Pennsylvania man to death inside of a Treme hotel room in February.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro says Megen Hall has been charged with armed robbery, obstruction of justice and second degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Patrick Harvey.
If convicted, Hall will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Harvey was found dead inside of a room at the Empress Hotel by a housekeeper on February 28. According to investigators, he was stabbed multiple times.
Surveillance video at the hotel captured Harvey and Hall arriving at the hotel together just after 2 a.m. Police say around 3:45 a.m., Hall was seen exiting the hotel room alone and quickly walking out of the front door of the hotel in possession of some of Harvey’s possessions. No one else was seen exiting or entering the room before Harvey’s body was discovered by a hotel housekeeper.
Witnesses staying in an adjacent room reported that they heard a man and a woman arguing loudly inside of the room rented by Hall around 3:30 a.m. followed by the sounds of brief struggle.
Hall remains in jail on a $750,000 bond.
