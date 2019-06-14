Former Causeway police officer sentenced to prison for malfeasance

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A former Causeway Police Department sergeant was sentenced to four years in prison on Thursday (June 13) for stealing from the evidence room he supervised.
A state judge sentenced William “Billy” Jones Jr., 46, to four years hard labor for malfeasance in office and four years on each of two counts of theft of a firearm, but the sentences are to be served at the same time.
Two years of the sentence must be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Jones also must pay a $1,000 fine, according to the St. Tammany and Washington Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
“Mr. Jones held one of the most trusted positions in law enforcement, safeguarding the evidence seized during arrests,” Montgomery said at the time of the conviction. “This was a betrayal of that trust.”
A St. Tammany Parish jury found Jones guilty of the charges on May 23. He was accused of stealing $6,300 in cash, cocaine, and two guns from the evidence room he supervised three years ago.
He was fired from the Causeway Police Department.
